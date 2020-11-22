CDA’s initiative of development works in markets laudable: ICCI

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan has said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) initiative of starting development works in markets is commendable.

The ICCI President along a delegation on Saturday visited F-6 Markaz and congratulated the newly elected Office Bearers of Traders Welfare Association (TWA), Super Market, Islamabad.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan expressed good wishes for Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi President and his team on winning the elections and hoped that they would play an active role in resolving the key issues of traders of their market. He said that along with CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed, he had conducted visits to various markets in Islamabad starting from the supermarket to assess the needs for development works in markets. He said that CDA has now started the development works in markets including carpeting of roads, restoration of streetlights and improving basic infrastructure, which was laudable as it would facilitate the better growth of business activities.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas said that ICCI would try to organize a top class shopping festival in Islamabad in which markets and commercial centres of the federal capital would participate and hoped that it would give a boost to business activities in the region.