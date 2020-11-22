Everybody should take the vaccine

My friend has already refused to take the vaccine. It hasn’t come out andyet she is already adamantly convinced that it will give her “rashes”. All this coming from an “authoritative source” forwarded to her through a reliable uncle who apparently knows better. I was trying to assure her that it was for the benefit for her, her family and yes, the world. She’s still not buying into it as she crudely put it. She was the first one who wrote a few months ago on my fb wall that she wasn’t convinced about the numbers of Covid-19. Yes, there are still people who have never faced the novel coronavirus in their homes and that feel that the virus isn’t real.

And here it is folks as we find even educated people are of the opinion that they will reject the gift of healing to the world. It was to amusement that I saw her face crumble on our video call as I told her that without the certificate of the vaccine, she wouldn’t be able to fly off to all the lovely places she would always be speaking about. Her stance of course on the entire thing faltered and so did the bravado she had mustered. For an elite privileged soul, she would never be able to give up her brit scones and tea sitting abroad, for a conspiracy theory she so wanted to spread. False claims are usually the easiest to hush down for that lot as their pretext is based on nonsense. However, I’m sure she would’ve passed that news to 20 more of her friends as to what the vaccine (not yetavailable) would do to their bodies.

Pfizer and BioNTech are taking the lead as far as the vaccine is concerned. They are said to be securing the emergency authorization in US and Europe after their vaccine showed a result of being nearly 95% effective. Trials next month and distribution are soon be underway. News of Modernaanother company comes in; their vaccine can last upto a month in certain conditions which makes it a practicable choice and an option which could have a far reach if available to the rest of the world.More great news come forward which is specifically important for a country such as Pakistan is that of the Chinese vaccine. As far as distribution many tactical, strategic thinkers would be involved. The utmost importance should be given to three focal points such as price, distribution/ availability and viability. For developing nations, allthese points will heavily come into play.

For any country, the frontline workers such as medical teams would be the first tier of people to receive it and should be of course. Other critically essential workers would need to be categorized as there are many who have not stopped working throughout the pandemic month to the type of work they did. Key integral sectors to focus would be power, gas, water and electric which are the stronghold for any country. For countries with mass public transit systems, this would be another huge key sectorto contain via immunization. There is another sector that goes missed but is essential is that of the daily wage worker here. The food vendors and those which kept the country running day to day was actually a huge percentage here. The average daily wager and street food vendors should be calculated within the early distribution tiers somehow and not forgotten.They make up a vast crucial percentage of the country.

One also wonders is if they would vaccinate teachers as educationalists in the first tiers as that would be another sensitive area where millions of children as well as educationalists get affected simultaneously. Smart and methodical methods of distribution to the world would be the key to containing the virus. How soon would it come to us living in Pakistan yet remains to be seen and one cannot speculate as to why wouldn’t it be distributed. As ad nauseum the opposition will find a way to accuse the governing bodies to blame them in somewhat waythat they will not distribute it effectively.

I think we’ve been scared more than enough this year.Enough so NOT to believe in the crazy theories from that odd nut job of a friend is trying to pass onto you. Althougha fortunate few sat comfortably working from home and online in their pajamas as their jobs let them, it was very small percentage. Millions of people have worn the look of the weary as they realize how volatile this year has made us as far as income goes. Unemployment is being faced by droves as not only businesses have crumbled butentireindustries have come to a halt laying off workers across the world. The numbers are not stopping as losses remain for the last quarter of the year as the second wave of the virus hits us. Those aware of the consequences of unemployment and how to feed a family will be acutely aware that a vaccine will be the cure to many of the world’scurrent economic problems – and not just in containing the virus itself.One thing is sureif corona does not get the masses then poverty, hunger will. And with extreme poverty and famine comes desperation, decline and instability.

For those who are facing their demons on what this vaccineis, they will need to get with the program of the world and fast. No time for kooks and irrational theories. Every medication does have the leeway and percentage of side effects. I doubt that any governing bodies of the world would release something harmful rather than beneficial to the world. We are all in this together. Understandably from different homes and places, but the deluge of the devastation has affected all of us in some way. Take the vaccine when it comes. It will be the relief we have much needed. The only other outlook is trying to “immunize” and safeguard oneself from the likes of those spreading fear, doubt and fake news. Unfortunately, there is no vaccine from those prone towards the nonsensical.

The writer is known for her articles on social and cultural impact.