Commitment defines success of institutions, says Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Saturday that commitment and motivation of leadership defines the level and scale of success of institutions. She was addressing a workshop on Leadership and Management, jointly organised by the Directorate General Health Services Punjab, Minister’s Delivery Unit and UNICEF, at a local hotel. She said the purpose of the workshop was to provide fresh ideas and insight into the significance of leadership and management for health managers. “Seniors are role models for their staff, peers, young professionals and students,” she added. She said that good behaviour provided half the treatment to patients. She said that the government was continuously organising such training workshops in order to improve healthcare service delivery in public sector hospitals. “The fate and future of institutions depends on the quality of leadership they have,” she said. The minister said that the best quality healthcare services were available for COVID-19 patients in the province. She appreciated DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir for organising the event. Such workshops, she added, were extremely important for continuous professional development. Experts from international organisation Franklin Covey imparted training on the subject. Professors from King Edward Medical University, Fatima Medical University, Services Institute of Medical Sciences.