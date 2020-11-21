Latest Gold Rate For Nov 21, 2020 In Pakistan

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 21 Nov 2020 are being sold for Rs 95,745 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs 121,820 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Below is the table providing the latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats and 18 carats are available in the table.

Key Factors that Drive the Gold Price

The gold rates in Pakistan are also derived from the overall global demand for gold. Gold is used at very large-scaled in the jewelry making industry. In Asian communities, gold is considered as wealth and does transfer from one generation to the second generation. The gold prices are increased if the global demand is increased. It is observed that when the interest rates are low, the gold rates go high because of the low opportunity cost involved with precious metals like gold. At the time of high inflation rates, creditors start losing money so they are more inclined to buy or hold more gold. The fluctuation in the USD also drives the gold price and is directly linked if USD goes up, the gold price also see hikes.