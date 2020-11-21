Taylor Swift named ‘Songwriter Of The Year’

Taylor Swift has one more feather to add to her cap after being announced Songwriter Of The Year at the second Apple Music Awards.

Swift snagged the honour thanks to the critical and commercial success of her surprise 2020 album Folklore that debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first female artist to have seven consecutive number-one albums in the US.

The album also holds the distinction of being the first album of 2020 to sell more than one million copies, reported Daily Mail.

“Winning Songwriter of the Year in any capacity in any year would be so exciting, but I think it’s really special because this particular year was a year where I really feel like songwriting was the one thing that was able to keep me connected to fans that I wasn’t able to see in concert,” said Swift in a recorded acceptance speech. Swift went on to thank her fans for keeping her going through this tough year. “My songwriting, and the way that fans respond to the songs I write, and that kind of emotional exchange is what I feel like has really kept me going this year. And I really want to say thank you to the fans for that,” she said.