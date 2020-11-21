Sindh govt asks Centre to lift ban on onion exports

The Sindh government has demanded the federation to lift the ban on onion exports abroad, saying that the federation should lift the ban on onion exports and impose a temporary ban on imports. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu further said that the highest onion production is in Sindh. The federation should immediately lift the ban on exports and impose it on imports. Bumper crop is expected in Sindh this year. Onions were cultivated on 56 thousand hectares in Sindh. The provincial minister said that this year Sindh is expected to produce 760,000 tons of onions, the consumption of the province is 563,000 tons, Sindh will produce more than 177,000 tons of onions, the whole country will produce 151,000. Onion crop is planted on 636 hectares. Ismail Rahu said that the country is expected to produce 2.12 million 894 tons in the current season. Due to wrong policies of the federation, the country’s agricultural economy is on the verge of collapse. The federation always works in reverse. That is, watching the silent spectacle when needed to import.