Protect your vote, protect yourself from ‘Covid-18’says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Friday referred to the PTI government as “Covid-18”, rejecting the government’s demands to postpone jalsas and public gatherings as coronavirus cases rise across the country.

Taking a swipe at the PTI government, the PML-N leader said that the Vote ko Izzat do narrative and struggle helps ward off the ‘Covid-18’.

Maryam Nawaz has often referred to the PTI government as a “disease” and has said she does not recognise either Prime Minister Imran Khan or his elected government

. “While a mask gives you protection from COVID-19, ‘Vote ko izzat do’ narrative & struggle will protect you from ‘Covid-18’ & all such future attempts, Insha’Allah. Protect yourself, protect your vote,” she wrote on Twitter.

KP govt, PDM face-off over holding jalsas

Earlier today, the PDM said it would hold jalsa in Peshawar on November 22 as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued the notification denying permission to the PDM to hold its rally in the city due to a rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

The notification said the matter was considered by the district administration and capital city police under Section 14 of the KP Civil Administration Act 2020. The government officials did a field assessment and held a meeting with the jalsa organisers.

But, citing a November 2 notification issued by the KP government banning large public gatherings owing to the rising coronavirus positivity rate in the community, the deputy commissioner denied permission to hold the jalsa “after considering all aspects, and to safeguard human lives due to potential spread of COVID-19.”