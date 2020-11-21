Rs 2bn special fund set up to help deserving senior citizens

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Bab-e-Lahore at Thokar Niaz Beg on Friday.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the welcome gate would leave a lasting impression on visitors. Thokar Niaz Beg junction has been redone and green areas are developed along the canal by adding street lights, palisade fencing and decorative lights. ‘Darood Shareef’ is also inscribed with steelwork on both sides of 130 feet wide and 60 feet high Bab-e-Lahore gate. It’s a new identity of the provincial capital which withstood the ravages of the past rulers, he stated and announced to embellish other entry and exit points, as well. The CM was also briefed about the salient features of the project.

Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, MPAs Sadia Sohail Rana and Nazir Chohan, Vice Chairman LDA Sh. Muhammad Imran, DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarrar, Addl DG Farqaleet Mir, Chief Engineer LDA Abdul Razaq Chohan and governing body member Aamer Riaz Qureshi were also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Bahimat Bazurg program at 90-SQA and distributed cards among the elderly women.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM stated that a special fund has been set up with an initial amount of Rs.2 billion to assist deserving senior citizens of 65 years and above. Under this program, needy senior citizens will be given a monthly stipend to lessen their financial difficulties, he added.

The CM emphasised that elderly women have been particularly included in this program to make them self-reliant. He termed the program a good omen saying that he is feeling happy. The government is inching closer to the goal of the state of Madina envisioned by PM Imran Khan, he said. The establishment of the state of Madina is a long and arduous journey but I am convinced that we will succeed in achieving this important goal, he stressed.

The CM said that the Riasat-e-Madina would be an exemplary State fulfilling its responsibility towards every citizen. He maintained that the respect and service to elders is a social as well as collective religious obligation. The provincial government has started Punjab Ehsas program to fulfil the needs of deserving elders and other neglected segments of the society. Similarly, Nai Zindagi program was launched for the rehabilitation of affectees of acid-attacks and Bahimat Buzurg is a part of Ehsas Program, he added. It is a unique social pension initiative under Punjab Social Protection Authority having no comparison in the past.

The CM gave away certificates to DC Bahawalnagar and ADCs of Sialkot and Khushab for showing good performance concerning the start of Bahimmat Bazurq program.

Vice-Chairman PSPA Ali Asjad Malhi said the program is close to the heart of Usman Buzdar and another program is going to be started to provide stipend, training and loan to differently-abled. The Punjab Human Capital Development Program is the largest welfare initiative worth Rs.52 billion. Monthly aid will be provided to needy elders under the Bahimat Bazurg program and they can receive cash from today, he added.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Musarat Jamshaid Cheema MPA and Chairman P&D also attended the ceremony.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of head of Tehrik-e-Laibaik Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi. In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.