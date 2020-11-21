China provides Rs 17m to PRCS as medical and livelihood aid

China has provided an emergency grant of Rs 17 million to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for medical and livelihood assistance of the people severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

An MoU in this regard was signed between PRCS and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Islamabad here on Friday. PRCS Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed and Chinese Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Mrs Pang Chunxue signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq also attended the MoU signing ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, he thanked the Chinese Embassy for the much-needed support. He said the donation will help alleviate sufferings of the people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

Abrar ul Haq said keeping in view the challenges in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the PRCS not only launched special programmes to provide cash and livelihood assistance to the worst-hit segments of the society but also spared no effort to augment the government’s endeavors to contain the pandemic. He said the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital in Rawalpindi has been in the forefront of providing much-needed free-of-cost screening and treatment facilities to the Covid-19 patients.

PRCS Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed said the Red Cross Society of China has always been at the forefront in provision of relief items to the PRCS in the time of need, especially during major disasters like floods and earthquakes. He said the RCSC has extended huge support to the PRCS in ongoing fight against coronavirus through provision of funding as well as medical supplies and hygiene kits. He said the relationship between Pakistan Red Crescent Society and the Red Cross Society of China is a role model for other Movement Partners.

Chinese Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Mrs Pang Chunxue appreciated the services of the PRCS for humanity and pledged to continue extending all-out support to the Society for provision of humanitarian services to the downtrodden segments.