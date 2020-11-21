Protection of minorities top priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that minority citizens living in all districts of the province and followers of other religions are the beauty of Pakistani society whose protection, service and immediate solution to their problems are among the top priorities of Punjab Police.

He said that the Punjab Police was maintaining the standard of recruitment for minorities in government jobs under the quota for minorities and the recruitment of minority citizens in all the allotted seats would be ensured. He directed the Additional IG CTD to conduct re-survey of minority places of worship in all the districts of the province including churches, temples, gurdwaras and other places of worship including Ahmadi places of worship and further improve security arrangements in the light of survey reports.

He further said that DPOs themselves are active in preventing crimes against minorities and action is being taken against the culprits involved in such crimes on priority basis.He further said that those who force the minority workers to work in kilns do not deserve any concession and efforts would be made to protect the rights of the minorities by taking action against them under zero tolerance.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Minority Commission led by former IG Dr Shoaib Suddle at the central police office and MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar was also present at this occasion. During the meeting, issues of 5% recruitment quota in government jobs, including cases filed by minorities or against them, were discussed.

Talking to reporters during the meeting, Dr Shoaib Suddle said that the timely action of Punjab Police on the incidents involving minorities in Sheikhupura and Bahawalpur was satisfactory while other districts should also work with the same spirit. He further said that they should be provided necessary guidance and assistance in the recruitment of minorities under the quota in government jobs so that they could progress along with other nations in their careers.

Member National Assembly and Minority Leader Dr. Ramesh Kumar while addressing the meeting said that minorities are useful members of civil society whose potential should be utilized in every possible way. He further said that steps are being taken in Punjab to protect the rights of minority citizens. It is encouraging that while maintaining this tradition, efforts should be continued in the future for the minority citizens so that the citizens of the country can equally play their significant role in the development of the country.

Speaking during the meeting, the IG Punjab said that no employee or citizen is given priority in Punjab Police in terms of religion, nationality, sect or any other reason. All citizens of Pakistan are equal and their lives, property and dignity are equal and for this purpose series of measures will be taken in this regard using all available resources. Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, Additional IG CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai, DIG Establishment I-Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, DIG Establishment-II Maqsood ul Hassan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Separately, IGP Inam Ghani and Vice Chancellor Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar signed a memorandum of understanding. Under the MoU, Punjab Police will launch an internship program soon to provide practical experience and learning opportunities to the students.