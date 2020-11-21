National Youth Council to be formed under PM’s Chairmanship

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday informed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to establish National Youth Council that would be chaired by the PM himself. In his message to the youth, the minister said it was a good news for them as it would help them to formulate policies by their representatives. He said the prime minister had spent his life in struggle for the betterment and welfare of youth. The council would consist of 50 youth who would be selected from across the country through a transparent and merit based process, he added. “The members of the council along with the prime minister will formulate policies relating to the youth,” Asad Umar added. He said the youth had played important role in the establishment of Pakistan as well as in political struggle of Imran Khan. He asked the youth to apply for the membership of the council through the website of Kamyab Jawan. The best 50 youth would be selected for membership of National Youth Council, he added.