Opp should give up politics of stubbornness, says governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the opposition parties should give up the politics of stubbornness.

In the present circumstances, rallies will only result in spike in Coronavirus cases. Pakistan cannot afford a second coronavirus wave right now. No rally can oust the government and we have no fear of Opposition’s protests, the opposition has no choice but to wait for the general election, India is the enemy of peace and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we are exposing Indian intentions all over the world. He was talking to different provincial delegations of PTI in Governor’s House Lahore.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that we have taken difficult decisions to steer Pakistan out of the crisis. If political opponents pursue their own personal interests and spread mayhem in the country, this will not in any way serve Pakistan. I reiterate this to the opposition that they should respect the public mandate and avoid halting the process of the country’s development, he added. He said that we are making decisions as per national interests not personal or political interests. He said that all institutions including the Parliament are being strengthened. He said that those who are trying to make the institutions controversial will only face failure because the strength of Pakistan is in the strengthening of institutions.

Governor Punjab said that the Public has given us a 5-year mandate that’s why it is our democratic and constitutional right to complete our term. General elections will take place on their time. He said that if someone thinks that they can threaten the government through protests, they are living in a fool’s paradise. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his constitutional term.

Governor Punjab said that PTI is taking practical steps to provide relief to the poor lot of the country. He said that Ehsaas Program, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Sehat Insaf Card are proof that we are uplifting the underprivileged sections of the population. He said that all promises will be fulfilled as per party’s manifesto and we will make the dream of a progressive Pakistan a reality.