Ahmadi doctor shot dead in Nankana Sahib

A 31-year-old doctor was shot dead on Friday in front of his house in a religiously motivated attack.

The incident happened in Nankana Sahib, where members of a family belonging to a religious minority had gathered in their house for Friday prayers.

According to sources, an unidentified young man opened fire at the Ahmadi family’s house where Dr. Tahir Ahmed and his relatives had gathered for Friday prayers. Dr. Tahir could not survive the attack, while his father got critically wounded. Two other family members have been injured too.

Reports show that this is the 5th targeted attack on members of Ahmadiyya community in the span of four months in Pakistan.