Pakistan’s frontal approach

One wonders where do the frontiers of science and religion meet? And what do we learn and pass on to others. Courageous conversations come from the heart. Intention as a courageous conversation wants to take the relationship to a higher level. Focus is on facts and to explore different possibilities which you can explore together with others. Things can work well with this perspective to find solutions to issues and problems. Moreover, you have to own the situation for a way forward. Weather is changing, some like summer the others like winters. Chilly Billy Wind arrived from my “Pind”, that is my village up in the north on top of top of the highest mountains. My people there are rough and tough but hard working and patriots. My people are friends of friends, good at heart, brave in need, brave indeed. We want friends not masters. We know how to deal with the enemy, those bent on mischief will bear the consequences.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the international community to force India to end her state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan and bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan. The Prime Minister said we have provided irrefutable evidence of India’s state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan. Details of financial and material support and Indian state’s direct involvement in terrorism have been given to the world which in the face of this evidence, cannot remain indifferent or silent, reiterated the Prime Minister in a series of tweets.

Imran Khan said, Pakistan could not remain indifferent or silent after the concrete evidence of India’s state terrorism sponsored against Pakistan. We expect the international community to force India to end its terrorism and bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan, our resilient and courageous security agencies and forces will continue to give all their support to protect our people.

Imran Khan disclosed details hours after foreign office and Pakistan army unveiled irrefutable evidence of Indian state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. Let there be no doubt anywhere we know how to defend our country and will continue to do so through our combined national resolve. Thankfully Pakistan had adopted a frontal approach to deal with Indian falsehood. Foreign Policy is now going to be new aggressive diplomacy. Pakistan’s civil and military leadership has taken a break in the same style to expose India at the international level.

Dossier presented at a joint news conference by foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Director General of inter-services public relations Major General Babar Iftikhar carried loads of evidence to convince the word regarding India’s wrongdoings

in the region especially against Pakistan.

In the past both Pakistan and India have accused each other of letting their soil to be used against one another but never such evidence was presented. Pakistan’s foreign policy makers have now realized that the past approach of condemning Indian terrorist activities did not produce any results , calling a diplomat of India and protesting is just a protocol and nothing beyond that. Pakistan now needs somewhat aggressive and frontal approach as well as effective communication with international community to inform of the real situation.

Pakistan has now presented dossiers with evidence acceptable to the international community the perpetrators of terrorism in Kashmir and across the borders into Pakistan is in no way acceptable. International relations expert Dr. Huma Baqai is of the view that India propagated falsehood to malign Pakistan at international arena. India is envious of the China Pakistan friendship and indulges in activities against China, CPEC and Pakistan in nefarious design to destabilize Pakistan. The international media has also exposed that India is financing and facilitating terrorism to sabotage peace in Pakistan. Resolving outstanding disputes between India and Pakistan requires immediate attention. It is the responsibility of the United

Nations to adopt needed measures and practical steps. India should stay away from committing any misadventure. The world powers should pursue a balanced foreign-policy. United States must pressurize India stop state terrorism in Kashmir it is the

responsibility of the global governance not to allow anyone to use blame game against Pakistan Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram hoped that US President-elect Joe Biden will seek to balance the United States’ approach to Asia. “Obviously Pakistan would like to have better relations with the United States. We would be looking to find the areas of convergence where we can work together with the US,” he said.

The ambassador added: “We hope that, as in the past, the US would adopt a balanced approach towards both India and Pakistan, an approach that is equitable, that takes into account the national interests of not only India, but also Pakistan. If

that is the case, if there is a balanced policy from Washington towards the sub- continent, Washington would find Pakistan a willing partner,” Munir Akram Said. As part of the diplomatic outreach, Prime Minister Imran Khan is planning to visit Afghanistan next week. This will be PM Khan’s first visit to Kabul as Prime Minister. In the past seventy years India has used Afghanistan as a stage to attack and target Pakistan through planned terrorist activities and mislead and misinform the international community.

The writer is former Director National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Government of Pakistan, a political analyst, a public policy expert, and a published author. His book post 9/11 Pakistan was published in the United States. His book Existential Question for Pakistan was recently launched and highly recommended as a must read for everyone.