Sarah Khan surprises fans with latest announcement

One of the Pakistan’s most popular stars is now on one of the most popular social media apps, TikTok.

Sarah Khan has joined the famous video-sharing app TikTok, as announced on her Instagram on Tuesday. The Tumhare Hain actor shared a video of herself in the makeup chair getting ready, apparently to make a TikTok video as she captioned it: “I’m on TikTok now.”

Sarah Khan also mentioned her username so her fans can follow her over there. Sarah, whose TikTok handle is sarahfalakofficial1, is the latest celeb to join the world of TikTok after Hania Aamir, Mansha Pasha, Momina Mustehsan and many others.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had banned the popular short-video app in Pakistan earlier in October.

The authority, in a statement, cited “complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing application” as the reason behind the move and added that it has issued instructions for blocking of the application.

The ban was subsequently lifted.