Manoj Bajpayee warns about fake Twitter account using his name

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday warned netizens about a fake Twitter account using his name. The actor took to his verified Twitter account and shared a screenshot of the fake account using his name and photograph on the display picture. “This a fake account !!! Be aware!!! @Twitter?” the actor wrote along with the screenshot of the account. On the work front, Bajpayee features in the Diwali release “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” where he essays the avatar of a wedding detective. The Abhishek Sharma directorial also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is the first mainstream Hindi film to hit the theatres after a hiatus of around eight months. Theatres across India were shut owing to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.