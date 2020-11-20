Ch Abdul Rauf wins Asian Business Award for ‘Best Real Estate Marketing’

Ch Abdul Rauf, Chairman Fair Deal Marketing Pvt. Ltd, has won the Asian Business Award for Best Real Estate Marketing. The Awards Ceremony was held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Auditorium, Islamabad while chief guest of the event was Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat. Winning Asian Business Award for Best Real Estate Marketing is not less than a great achievement for Fair Deal Marketing and I am really thankful to Allah Almighty that I was selected for this Award, said Ch. Abdul Rauf. Fair Deal Marketing is a name of trust in Marketing World in Pakistan, said Syed Sohail Bokhari. The Awards Ceremony was presided by Kashmiri Freedom Seeker & National Philanthropist Altaf Ahmed Bhat while the Ceremony was organized by Asian Cultural Association of Pakistan”.