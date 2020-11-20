Planning minister, Chinese envoy vow to implement second phase of CPEC

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong vowed on Thursday to work together to make the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a success. Nong Rong called on Asad Umar here and discussed matters related to bilateral relations projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor especially those related to Industrial Cooperation. They expressed satisfaction on the JWGs meetings held in the recent weeks, for various sectors. They agreed to work together to make the second phase of CPEC a success. Minister Asad Umar welcomed the ambassador on his new assignments and extended best wishes for his endeavors. He said that China-Pakistan relationship extended beyond the government to government cooperation as the bond between the people of the two countries was also very strong. The Chinese ambassador thanked the minister and said that the Chinese side also highly values the relationship and it would be his endeavor to build on the work done in the last many years.