2,547 more Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths reported across country

The total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 32,005 as 2,547 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A total of 18 coronavirus patients, who were under treatment had lost their lives in hospitals due to Covid-19, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). No Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Balochistan, while 234 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan are occupied, out of 1,806 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 36,899 tests were conducted across the country, including 11,960 in Sindh, 13,754 in Punjab, 3,025 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,132 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 841 in Balochistan, 240 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 947 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Around 326,674 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 365,927 cases were detected so far, including AJK 5690, Balochistan 16,582, GB 4,482, ICT 25,278, KP 4,3052, Punjab 11, 2284 and Sindh 158,559. About 7,248 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,764 in Sindh, four of them died in hospital on Wednesday, while 2,519 in Punjab, 10 of them died in hospital, 1,318 in KP, 265 in ICT two died in hospital, 157 in Balochistan one died in ho, 93 in GB and 132 in AJK one of them died in hospital on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far around 5,055, 382 tests had been conducted, and 794 hospitals allocated with covid facilities while 2025 patients were admitted across the country.

Sindh has recorded 1,193 new cases and 16 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said. According to a statement by the CM, the total number of cases in the province has now reached 159,752 while the death toll stands at 2,780.

Punjab’s Covid-19 case tally has risen to 112,284 with 658 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the government’s coronavirus portal. The province has reported 10 additional fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,519.

Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 472 Covid-19 cases and three more fatalities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 237 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal, marking a week of more than 200 daily virus cases. KP’s provincial caseload has risen to 43,052. Meanwhile, Balochistan has reported 53 new cases and one more death, taking the tally of cases to 16,582 and deaths to 157.

Another 886 people have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the country’s total recoveries to 326,674. According to the government’s database on the virus, 1,535 patients are in critical condition.

Amid a growing number of Covid-19 cases, the Sindh government has decided to revive its high dependency units (HDUs) across Karachi, including the Expo Centre’s field isolation facility which was shut down in September, as part of a plan to meet the challenge of the second wave of the pandemic, officials and sources said. Authorities decided to revive the HDU facilities at many government hospitals including the one at the Expo Centre and at least three public sector hospitals, which were upgraded following the increase in Covid-19 patients during the first wave of the pandemic.