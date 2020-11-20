Two army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan clash with terrorists

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom early Thursday morning after terrorists opened fire on a security check post near Pash Ziarat in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

As soon as the attacked was launched, security forces promptly responded in their defence. During the encounter, Havaldar Matloob Alam, 32, and Seopy Suleman Shaukat, 25, lost their lives. As per ISPR statement, another unnamed soldier was wounded during the exchange of fire. A clearance operation in the area is currently underway.

Last month, at least six soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a security forces convoy in North Waziristan. Only two days prior to that, a major terrorist activity was foiled by security forces when they killed two terrorists and an improvised explosive device specialist during an IBO in North Waziristan. According to the ISPR, the terrorists were involved in killing innocent locals, extortion, and planning and executing more than 25 terrorist attacks on security forces.