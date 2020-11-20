Punjab Police using IT to maintain rule of law in society: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani while addressing to under training police officers from KP on their study tour to Central police office said that Punjab Police is making full use of modern IT technology to maintain the rule of law in the society, protect the lives and property of the citizens and facilitate service delivery.

He said that in the accountability of the officers and officials, first the policy of retribution and then punishment is followed while immediate action is ensured under zero tolerance against those responsible for corruption and abuse of power. He further said that steps are being taken under a comprehensive strategy to improve the quality of training of the force especially in the field of investigation while the training curriculum of the force has been upgraded with regard to public dealing and stress management.

He further said that the formation of specialized forces such as CTD, SPU, Dolphin, Peru and Anti-Riots Force has significantly improved the rule of law in the society, eradicated terrorism and crime while serving and protecting the citizens and in this regard steps are being taken to mobilize all resources. The delegation of KP police officers from Pakistan Provincial Services Academy Peshawar attending the 6th Junior Command Course included 26 trainee officers and two trainers.

Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar apprised the participants of the ongoing measures to improve modern policing, IT reforms and service delivery and said that due to best strategy and timely action of Punjab Police, There has been a significant reduction in incidents of terrorism, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes. He added that general policing and public service delivery projects have been set aside for the convenience of the people and more than 4 million citizens have taken advantage from police service centers in all districts of the province by availing 14 services including police character certificate, tenancy registration and driving license.

The IG Punjab also answered questions from the police officers on IT projects and other issues including the crime situation. The police officers in the delegation appreciated the IT projects of Punjab Police and termed them as exemplary for other agencies as well. Additional IG Establishment Punjab, Azhar Hameed Khokhar and DIG Training Dr Suleiman Sultan Rana and other officers were present on the occasion. At the end of the visit, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the IG Punjab and the head of the delegation.