Protesters demand right to self-determination for Kashmiris

A sit-in protest was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights here on Thursday against Indian oppression, barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and demand the United Nations (UN) for right to self-determination. A large number of citizens participated in the anti-India protest sit-ins and the right to self-determination rally. The people in the protest were chanting slogans for freedom and anti-India including “Go Modi Go Back & Go India Go Back”. Despite heavy rains, a large number of leaders of political and religious parties, women, elders, children and youth were present in the sit-in. Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali and other speakers on the occasion said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was a unity whose future will be decided by the people of Jammu and Kashmir through referendum. The speakers said that India has imposed war on the citizens living on the ceasefire line after the oppression in the occupied valley.