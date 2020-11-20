Pakistan marks Universal Children’s Day today

Like other parts of the globe, United Nations’ (UN) Universal Children’s Day will be marked on November 20 across the globe including Pakistan to promote international togetherness and awareness among children worldwide. UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, promotes and coordinates this special day, which also works towards improving children’s welfare. World Children’s Day is UNICEF’s annual day of action for children, by children. According to UNICEF, this year, the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in a child rights crisis. The costs of the pandemic for children are immediate and, if unaddressed, may last a lifetime. It’s time for generations to come together to reimagine the type of world we want to create. On 20 November, kids will reimagine a better world. Universal Children’s Day promotes the welfare of and understanding between children. Many schools and other educational institutions make a special effort to inform children of their rights according to the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Teachers stimulate their pupils to think about the differences between themselves and others and explain the idea of “rights”.