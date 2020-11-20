FGEHA to auction commercial plots in federal capital

The FGEHA is going to auction the commercial plots of G-13 and G-14 of Maui area of Islamabad on November 25, 2020. In addition, commercial plots of Class III shopping centers in the same sectors They are also being sold through public auctions which will be held on November 26.

The location of G-13 and G-14 Mao area has become very important due to the construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road as it will become the new gateway of Islamabad after the construction of Ring Road. At the same time, the importance of this location is further enhanced by the fact that in the Mao area, there will be future multi-storey iconic buildings, including the C-Pack Tower, the International Hospital and the Five Star Hotel.

This is where FGEH has started construction of its grand project “Kashmir Avenue Apartments”. Inshallah, this area will not only be a new identity of Islamabad but also a new zero point. In the light of the government’s commitment to promote business facilitation, FGEHA has also taken steps for the convenience and convenience of investors including layout. Offers such as plan and engineering design approval, monthly installment payments and 10% discount on lump sum payments are included. All requirements can be met.

While this magnificent auction is a golden opportunity for investors to invest safely, it will also boost the construction sector and more than forty related industries and provide thousands, millions of direct and indirect employment opportunities to skilled youth. Which will also help in the development of the national economy and alleviation of poverty.