PM Imran extends condolences to Khadim Rizvi’s family on the passing of the TLP chief

PM Imran Khan has extended condolences to Khadim Rizvi’s family on the passing of the TLP chief.

On the passing of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi my condolences go to his family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2020

Earlier, TLP sources claimed that Khadim Rizvi is alive and has been taken back to the hospital.

However, his death was confirmed by his family after a team of doctors reexamined the TLP leader’s body. Tehreek-e-Labbaik sources confirmed his death and stated that his son said he felt a movement in Rizvi’s arm, after which doctors reexamined him before pronouncing him dead.

His funeral will be held tomorrow in Sabzazar, Lahore.