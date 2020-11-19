Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away in Lahore

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore at the age of 54.

The cause of his death wasn’t immediately clear.

His death was confirmed by Asif Jalali, the head of another TLP faction.

The 54-year-old wheelchair bound preacher was a former Pakistan government employee and hails from Attock district in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The TLP had last week announced plans to gather and march from Rawalpindi Press Club till Faizabad in Islamabad against the publication of caricatures by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. It has also called for a boycott of French products, and the expulsion of the French ambassador from Islamabad.

“We are not emotional or fanatics. People who bombed Syria and hanged Saddam Hussein on Eid are fanatics. We are only talking about the honour of our Prophet. Whenever you talk about Islam your tongues slip. People need to keep control over their tongues,” Rizvi said in the course of a speech in Karachi last week.