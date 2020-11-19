‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to hit cinemas in December

Warner Bros’ movie ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ which was postponed until 2021, will hit cinemas across the United States in December.

The most awaited movie will also debut in international theatres on 16th December. Audiences have not been going back to the theatres in significant numbers since they began to reopen across the country in late August.

Most major films that had been set for 2020 have either delayed theatrical releases until 2021 or sent them to streaming platforms for a premium rental price, as the Walt Disney Co. did with Mulan.

AT&T’s Warner Bros studio said on Wednesday that the blockbuster film will be shown in theatres outside the United States, where HBO Max is not available, starting on December 16.

“For a movie of this scale, this is unprecedented,” WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar said in a blog post explaining why the company decided to provide the movie in homes and theatres at the same time.

The first installation of Wonder Woman made over $821 million globally in 2017. In this regard, Gal Gadot tweeted, “IT’S TIME. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope, and love to your hearts.”

“Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it. So.. you can watch it IN THEATRES (they’re doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in,” she further wrote.