Shark meat, sea bat being sold as finger fish in major cities of Pakistan

Seafood like shark, sea bat meat are being sold in major cities of Pakistan.

The finger fish being eaten in the country is hazardous for the health of citizens as it comes from sea bats and sharks, according to the sources.

While talking to Mohsin Bhatti, the president of the consumer solidarity system said that most of the fish stalls established in the country in Karachi and Lahore in particular are selling the meat of sharks.

He maintained that the meat of sharks, sea bats and marine turtles was being served to the customers in the garb of finger fish at these stalls. In order to get maximum profit, these stalls were playing with the people’s lives, Mohsin Bhatti added.

He said that the meet was imported from Vietnam, adding that it is very harmful for human health. Bhatti said that the stalls used harmful chemicals to remove the foul smell of the meat.