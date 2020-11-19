Rigging allegations have become a tradition in Pakistan: Mahmood Moulvi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Karachi Mahmood Moulvi said that the introduction of electronic voting is an excellent step to end rigging in the general elections.

While talking to media the Advisor to Ministry of Maritime Affairs praised the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring in vital electoral reforms by introducing electronic voting system, adding that the PTI came to power with the promise to change the system.

Mehmood Moulvi said raising allegations of rigging have become the norm after every election and no one is ready to accept defeat. In the past, he said the PTI had urged to open four constituencies but the demands were not heard and no reforms were introduced.

He added that after coming to power the PTI is making efforts to improve the situation so that no party or candidate can raise allegations of rigging and voter fraud over the election results.

He said PTI took control at a difficult time and the country was facing immense trouble. However, he said that the prime minister and his team showed determination and are making immense efforts for the development of the nation.

Moulvi said the political opponents are raising accusations merely to console themselves. He said the government wants to introduce a strong system in which all stakeholders can express confidence.

He said the process of electoral reforms will continue for free and fair elections in the country. He said this will have far-reaching results and the nation will be on the path of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He vowed that the PTI will come to power once again with an even greater majority and will form the next government.