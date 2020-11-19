Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in jail

Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has been sentenced to 10 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Punjab.

Saeed was arrested on July 17 last year in the terror financing cases.

Earlier in February 2020, he was sentenced to 11 year imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in two terror financing cases.

According to reports, The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Lahore on Thursday sentenced four leaders of Jamat-ud-Dawa, including its chief Hafiz Saeed, in two more cases.

He is lodged at the Lahore’s high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

The ATC also ordered the concerned authorities to confiscate Saeed’s property. Furthermore, a fine of Rs1,10,000 has also been imposed on him.

Hafiz Saeed’s close aide, Abdul Rehman Makki has been sentenced to six-month jail.

24 out of the total 41 cases registered against the JuD leaders have been decided by the ATC courts. Four cases have been decided against Saeed so far.