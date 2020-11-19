Ehsan Mani says PCB fulfilled another commitment

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani on Wednesday congratulated all participants, officials, local administration and security agencies on the successful completion of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 on Tuesday night under the National Stadium floodlights. While an empty National Stadium for the playoffs took the gloss away from the first homecoming event that saw nearly 600,000 spectators cross turnstiles in the 30 league matches before the event was suspended on March 17 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last four league matches were played behind closed doors. However, there was no doubt that the HBL Pakistan Super League 2000 had been an outstanding success given the very difficult circumstances. Mani said: “I had promised following the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 that the 2020 edition will be held in Pakistan from start to finish. I reiterated this when the event was suspended prior to the playoff stage, and despite several challenges, uncertainties and doubts, I am delighted that the PCB has fulfilled another commitment and promise to the loyal and passionate Pakistan cricket fans and supporters. But at the same time, I am sad that Karachi Kings had to make history before an empty National Stadium. This great game is all about fans and their absence was badly missed by all of us, including the players and match officials. We can only visualise the celebrations and a festive occasion this final would have created, only if the situation was normal. I have been overwhelmed and touched by the fans’ support and appreciation who followed action on television and live-streaming, and took to the social media proactively and with great enthusiasm to contribute in enhancing the reputation and image of the country through positive and sporting posts and engagements.”

He added that he also wanted to offer his wholehearted thanks to the Sindh government and the local security agencies who continued their support of Pakistan cricket by helping in the successful delivery of the playoffs. He said he wanted to thank all the foreign stars who arrived in Karachi for the playoffs.