Royal family set to miss Royal Variety Performance for first time in its history

The royals are set to miss out on one of their annual nights out in the winter calendar, amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s Royal Variety Performance is set to have a virtual audience instead this year and will be hosted by Jason Manford at the Blackpool Opera House on 29 November. Senior members of the royal family usually attend the performance, which has been held at the London Palladium in recent years, but this will be the first year the show will not have royal guests in its audience since it began in 1912. Instead, the Prince of Wales will record a special video of thanks for the Royal Variety Performance. Acts at the 2020 performance will include Captain Sir Tom Moore, who will appear remotely from his home for a performance with singer Michael Ball for their cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone. There will also be a solo performance by Gary Barlow, and Sheridan Smith will reprise the role of Cilla Black in a musical theatre number.