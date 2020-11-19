Punjab, Balochistan impose smart lockdowns as 2,208 more people test positive for Covid

The Punjab and Balochistan governments on Wednesday decided to impose smart lockdowns to prevent the resurgence of deadly coronavirus.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said that smart lockdowns are being imposed only in Covid-19 hotspots. There will be a restriction on the movement of residents of all affected areas and only one passenger will be allowed to travel in case of need. All types of public gatherings will be strictly banned, while all medical stores, pharmacies, medical stores, laboratories, collection points, hospitals, and clinics will remain operational around the clock. Milk shops, meat shops, and bakeries will remain open from 7am to 7pm. Grocery stores, general stores, fruits and vegetable shops, flour shops, tandoors, and petrol pumps will remain open from 9am to7pm.

Balochistan government has also decided to impose smart lockdown in view of second wave of Covid-19 after which wearing masks have been made mandatory in all public and private offices, shopping malls and transportation system. Those who do not wear masks will be prosecuted under section 144. As per the notification, all recreational spots will be closed by 6:00 pm and shopping malls and restaurants by 10:00 pm across province. Decision regarding educational institutions will be taken in the meeting of November 23.

The total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 30,362 as 2208 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. A total 37 patients, 34 of whom were under treatment died in hospitals while three died out of hospital, according to the latest update issued by NCOC.

Some 38,544 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 12,430 in Sindh, 15,003 in Punjab, 3,473 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,975 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 626 in Balochistan, 297 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 740 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Around 325,788 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 363,380 cases were detected so far, including AJK 5640, Balochistan 16,529, GB 4,467, ICT 24,871, KP 42,815, Punjab 111,626 and Sindh 157,432. About 7,230 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,760 in Sindh, eight of them died in hospital and one is out of hospital on Tuesday, while 2, 509 in Punjab, 16 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday, 1,318 in KP three died in hospital, 263 in ICT 03 died in hospital, 156 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 131 in AJK four of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday.

Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan Rana Abdul Shakoor Khan has tested positive for novel coronavirus. He has quarantined himself at his house.

Meanwhile, the United States authorities have clarified that a coronavirus vaccine, which is being developed by Johnson & Johnson, will only be supplied commercially after domestic needs are met, a memorandum issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The memo says that Pakistan’s embassy in the US has said that Johnson & Johnson has not responded to Pakistan’s request for vaccine supply.