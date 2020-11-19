Outcome of GB polls hardly a victory for PTI, says Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that the functioning of a 220-million-strong-country has been left in the hands of someone ‘who is incapable of running a union council even’.

Addressing a mammoth rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district, Maryam said that wherever she goes to hold a rally, she sees a swarm of youth present to support PML-N. “Nawaz Sharif has deep rooted ties with Hazara and Mansehra […] you will not be able to deny Nawaz Sharif fulfilled his promises to you and lived up to the relationship he has shared with you. And he is paying the price of all that love he has shown you. So do you stand witness to the promises he fulfilled? He promised a motorway. Did he not built it?” she asked, referring to the Hazara Motorway.

The PML-N leader said the outcome of Sunday’s polls was hardly a win for the PTI government since it failed to gain a simple majority despite being in power at the Centre. “It is not you [PM Imran] who should be congratulated for the seats you managed to win, but your ‘selectors’,” she said. “You didn’t get a government in G-B, you got crutches to stand on,” she stated while referring to the party’s candidates who she claimed switched loyalties under duress ahead of GB elections.

Further continuing with her volley of criticism, Maryam, while speaking of economic inflation, said prices of medicines will continue to soar till “this fake government is in power”.