‘Positive vibes’ ahead of Imran Khan’s Kabul visit

Ahead of Prime Minister’s visit to Kabul, US Secretary Chris Miller announced to bring home around 2,000 troops from Afghanistan by January, following up President Trump’s promise of disengaging the US from conflicts that have smouldered through three presidencies with no end in sight since 2001- also known as the “9/11 wars.”

“With the blessings of providence in the coming year, we will finish this generational war and bring our brave service members home,” he said. By May it is US President Trump’s hope that they will come home safely and in their entirety.”

This would leave the US troops’ level both in Afghanistan and Iraq at around 2,500 each. Almost immediately after the announcement, veteran U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, head of Senate’s Judiciary Committee, welcomed the move and also made an unambiguous endorsement of the contribution that Pakistan has made to the Afghan reconciliation process.

“Generally speaking I think President Trump has done a very good job handling the conflict in Afghanistan and opening new opportunities between the United States and Pakistan.” Once President Trump reached out to Prime Minister Imran Khan in December 2018 for help in the process, US-Pakistani officials joined hands to nudge the Taliban into talks, supported also by key regional players such as Russia and China.

This also implies that PM Khan will land in Kabul on the back of the endorsement by Senator Graham – who reflects the official US position on the issue.

Before Khan, officials of both countries also had a thread-bare conversation during the 7th round of Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTA), led by minister for commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

Khan’s presence in Kabul amounts to a strong message to all Afghan stakeholders to jointly find a way to peace and stability in their country. Nothing could be more categorical than calling for a peacefully negotiated way out of the conflict. The message will not be lost on the Taliban either, diplomatic officials opined.

Here is the Senator Lindsey Graham's full statement on troop drawdown in Afghanistan. "A drawdown to 2,500 counter-terrorism forces may be sufficient, but should be conditions based, to protect America's interests. I look forward to hearing our commander's views on this matter.

“A drawdown to 2,500 counter-terrorism forces may be sufficient, but should be conditions based, to protect America’s interests. I look forward to hearing our commander’s views on this matter.

“It is imperative, for our own national security, that a counter-terrorism force remain in Afghanistan until conditions warrant their removal. A counter-terrorism force in Afghanistan is an insurance policy against another 9/11.

“I am hopeful but very suspicious of any efforts by the Taliban to reject al-Qaeda in any meaningful way. It is not in America’s interests for Afghanistan to sink back into civil war as that is a ripe opportunity for ISIS and al-Qaeda to reemerge in force.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, too, welcomed the troop withdrawal announcement but cautioned against hasty pullout. “Our military and allies deserve strong, smart and strategic leadership to protect America’s security and that of the region. America went into Afghanistan with NATO, and it is concerning that Trump’s withdrawal is being carried out without the close and comprehensive coordination of NATO. It is important to note that NATO is a key partner contributing over half of the troop presence in Afghanistan. This hasty withdrawal does not appear to have a strategic plan that adequately anticipates contingencies, especially related to terrorism and the protection of our military, diplomats and development presence.

“As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned today, ‘The price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high. Afghanistan risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organize attacks on our homelands. And ISIS could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq.’

“We can ill afford to lose the hard-won gains in the pillars of security, economic development and governance made in Afghanistan. We always want to bring our troops home and look forward to welcoming them back to American shores safely as soon as possible.”

All neighbouring countries – China, Russia and Pakistan are also conscious of the pitfalls of an abrupt withdrawal and have been advocating for a “responsible withdrawal.”