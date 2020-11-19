Child pornography case accused gets death sentence

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ), Rawalpindi Jahangir Ali Gondal has awarded death sentence in three counts and lifetime imprisonment in three counts to main accused in child pornography case. The court as also imposed fine of Rs 500,000 against accused Sohail Ayaz in child pornography case here on Wednesday.

The court has awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment to another accused Khurram Shahzad who was also involved in this case. The court has given judgment on the basis of strong evidences against accused. Accused Sohail Ayaz, former consultant in a planning and development department project in KP, is in Adiala Jail. He had been found involved in over 30 child pornography and sexual abuse cases.

On November 12, 2019, Rawalpindi police had arrested a man named Sohail Ayaz on charges of abducting and sexually assaulting over 30 children in different cities of the country, only to discover that he was a convicted pedophile deported from the UK and Italy after spending four years in jail there. In his confessional statement, the accused admitted that he had raped over 30 children and uploaded videos of the assaults to the dark web.

According to police, 45-year-old Sohail Ayaz was a chartered accountant and an expert on the dark web. He lived in the Nilour area in Islamabad and was earning around Rs 300,000 per month for providing consultancy services to the KP Public Secretariat Planning Department. He was previously convicted for sexually assaulting minors in the United Kingdom and was deported after serving a jail sentence. The suspect was also deported from Italy where he was part of a Romanian child pornography ring. The services of Sohail, a consultant in a planning and development department were terminated immediately following his arrest in Rawalpindi on November 12, 2019 over child pornography and sexual abuse.

The accused was also serving in the global of non-profit organisation ‘Save the Children’. He was arrested in London in 2009 at the charity’s headquarters after thousands of child porn images were discovered at his home.