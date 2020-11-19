Pakistani products have potential to find a market in China: official

“As long as the Pakistani products are practical and cost-effective, we can help them find a market in China,” said Huang Yuanli President of Yiwu Import Chamber of Commerce.

She was talking to Gwadar Pro during the just concluded four-day China Yiwu Import Commodities Fair, held at the Yiwu International Expo Center in Zhejiang Province.

Since its establishment, Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair has become one of the best trade platforms for foreign goods to enter the Chinese market. Huang whose booth has been very eye-catching in the fair said “Every time we participate in it and we try our best to be the most spectacular booth so that we can attract more high-quality buyers to come, negotiate and purchase.” Huang Yuanli said.

“There are a lot of long-settled Pakistanis and Afghans in Yiwu. They buy petty commodities suitable for exporting to their own countries. Now they also choose their characteristic local products and export to China.”

Huang Yuanli said that Yiwu Import Chamber of Commerce also welcomes all potential foreign products.”For companies who want to cooperate with us in the future, brand is a necessity. “We can provide them some professional advice about building a brand in China according to the products’ characteristics. As long as the product has high-cost performance and good quality, there is a big market for it in China, ” she said.

“COVID-19 has a great impact on import and export. Under the unfavorable environment, enterprises from all countries should hold gather and use their respective advantages to help each other and develop,” Jin Bowen, president of Import Source Enterprise Alliance said in an interview. “Most of the enterprise within our alliance have their brand. Some have their factories. Others are the exclusive agent of some brands. They all have a firsthand source of goods and have control over the products.”

“In the future, we will follow the Belt and Road route to expand our alliance. Pakistan is also one of our potential partners. We hope they can recommend the best or unique local products to join our alliance. With information sharing and exchanging, we can promote the products together and open the Chinese market,” he added.

“As the best wholesale platform in China, Yiwu can also be a platform for Pakistani products to be exposed to more international buyers. Around one or two years ago, we planned to open one Pakistan pavilion for Pakistani products,” said Mir Faisal Yaqoob, chairman of Pakistan-China Chamber of Commerce. “Yiwu government has already given us one place for Pakistan pavilion, and we are still working on it. There are so many manufacturers and exporters from Pakistan in Yiwu. With the pavilion, they can display their samples. Hope they will get the orders from China and then they export more to China,” he said.