PML-N leaders banking on anti-Pakistan statements for vested interests: official

The controversial statement by a Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Ayaz Sadiq on release of captured Indian pilot was an attempt to destabilize the country for vested interests and turn a victory into a defeat.

Terming it “an unforgiveable crime”, a senior security official Wednesday said such misleading and factually incorrect statements were deliberately being issued by the PML-N leaders to safeguard their vested interests. He said the nation has rejected the anti-Pakistan narrative by Ayaz Sadiq and others.

The official said unfortunately, such irresponsible statements made by Pakistani political leaders were fully in line with the enemy’s agenda of distorting the country’s image internationally.

He pointed that the narrative built by Ayaz Sadiq’s provided the Indian media an opportunity to unleash propaganda against Pakistan. He regretted that a political party made the matter of national pride controversial and portrayed Pakistan’s success as its defeat. “Issuing false statements on matters of national security was tantamount to committing treason with the country,” he said and added the law must take its course to stop such attempts to damage Pakistan’s national institutions in future.

The official said instead of tendering an apology, Ayaz Sadiq and his party had been adamant in defending their lethal statement. “It seems that opposition’s main objective is to create chaos and sabotage economic stability in the country, just to avoid the ongoing accountability.”

Hee said, the armed forces and the people of Pakistan would never let that happen and added that there were certain “red lines” related to Pakistan’s national interests, that must not be crossed by anyone, as it causes irreparable damage. The official said the armed forces of Pakistan were sacrificing their lives while defending the motherland and the whole nation recognised these supreme sacrifices of the Pakistan Army’s valiant soldiers for their motherland.

The official said Pakistan came into being on ideological basis and all those who damaged it were have been exposed. He said Ayaz Sadiq’s statement was an attempt to weaken none other than the State and transform the defeat of the enemy into its victory. “More worrying fact is that he has shown no regret over his remarks, neither has any other leader from his party nor from other opposition parties,” he added.

The official pointed that it was encouraging that some saner voices from within PML-N had come out to openly condemn the remarks by the former Speaker National Assembly to stoke instability in the country.

He said such attitude clearly reflected that some members of the PML-N were more loyal to a family than their motherland. “The 220 million Pakistanis adore their armed forces and country … the nation has always stood with them and will continue to do so in future,” he added.