PM to visit Kabul tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Afghanistan on a one-day tour tomorrow.

The prime minister has been invited by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. He will visit Kabul tomorrow and meet President Ashraf Ghani, discuss the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

The news was confirmed by Ambassador Mansoor. He also posted a tweet related to the visit of the prime minister to Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office said the focus of the meeting would be on further deepening the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity.

The Prime Minister’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In run-up to the Prime Minister’s forthcoming visit, Adviser Dawood visited Kabul on 16-18 November 2020 and held in-depth discussions on bilateral trade and investment ties and matters related to transit trade.

President Ashraf Ghani last visited Pakistan in June 2019. Earlier, the two leaders had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah in May 2019.