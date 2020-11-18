Didem Balcin shines in winter linen campaign

One of Pakistan’s leading fashion brands Maria B is all set to launch one of the biggest campaigns of the year MariaBxDidemBalcin showcasing its latest winter linen campaign consisting of velvet, jacquard, pure marina, palachi and woven shawls and is available for pre-bookings from November 20.

Known for her role as ‘Selcan Hatun’ in the recently popular TV series “Ertugrul”, Didem was considered the best pick as the lead muse for this luxury Winter Linen collection. Exhibiting Maria’s artistic and exquisite designs, Balcin beautifully merged into Pakistani culture giving aesthetically pleasing vibes of her own Turkish culture that was quite evident in her charming personality throughout the campaign.

Warm hues, elegant prints and intricately opulent embroidery, Maria B.’s new collection is an amalgamation of luxury and sophistication. Delicately designed, every piece from the collection is perfect for any get together. Each design and pattern has its own suave aura and modish vibe that can go with your personalised fashion sense each day and every day. The ravishing cuts and the edgy silhouettes exhibit the element of tradition with oomph of modern sass in the collection.

Maria B. says “We were delighted to have worked with such a great team with beautiful attitude and professionalism. Turkey is definitely a place of beauty, diversity and relish. As we are very well connected to this country in terms of great diplomatic relations and cultural similarities that we literally felt like home here. I have been visiting this place for years and this time, it was the most special experience with regards to our brand’s image. Didem’s amicable personality and ever so refreshing aura has put undying zip and energy to each print that makes it befitting and desirable for women of every age and I hope our patrons feel the same while we keep collaborating internationally to make Pakistan proud around the globe.”

Having started in 1999 with one retail outlet and a small stitching unit where Maria’s sole focus was to provide ready-to-wear fashion that reflected an elegant fusion of East and West, today MARIA.B is one of Pakistan’s most diverse fashion brands with prêt-a-porter, couture, formal wear, lawn, embroidered fabrics, linen and cottons as well as fragrances all within one affordable label while boasting an extensive retail network of 24 outlets comprising of both standalone outlets and mall outlets across the country, while also exporting to international destinations including India, UK, USA, Bangladesh, UAE and Qatar.

In addition to this, Maria. B. Cares has always worked towards giving back to Pakistan in the form of sponsoring various deserving initiatives and organisations through Maria.B Cares banner, where the brand’s great steps have honoured Pakistan internationally.