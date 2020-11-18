Sanam Saeed draws comparisons with Anya Taylor-Joy of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Pakistan’s beloved actor Sanam Saeed has been leaving fans with bated breath with her unconventional and unparalleled beauty since years.

And her killer looks are now drawing comparisons to British-American actor Anya Taylor-Joy who has become a hit in Pakistan with her recently-released Netflix series, The Queen’s Gambit.

Pakistani journalist Maria Memon was the first to point out the resemblance between Saeed and Taylor-Joy.

Dropping a comment underneath the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor’s latest Instagram post, Memon wrote: “The woman in ‘the queen’s gambit’ on netflix looks so much like you!”