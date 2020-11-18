Olivia and more stars defend Harry Styles after Candace Owens slams Vogue dress

Nobody’s going to drag Harry Styles down. Last week, the former One Direction singer made history by becoming the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue. In fact, the 26-year-old chose to wear a Gucci jacket layered over a dress for part of his photo shoot.

While many fans were quick to applaud the singer, others like New York Times best-selling author Candace Owens chose to put down the look.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men,” Candace wrote on Twitter. “The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.” While some Twitter users agreed with the sentiment, others quickly called Candace out. Olivia Wilde, who is directing Harry in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, replied writing, “You’re pathetic” while Kathy Griffin warned her there’s nobody stronger than Harry’s fans. As the comedian explained, “Candy Owens doesn’t know what she in for going up against the Harry Styles stans.”

One of those admirers appeared to be Jameela Jamil who quickly defended the singer on Twitter. “Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be, not what some insecure, toxic, woman-hating, homophobic d–kheads decided it was hundreds of years ago. He’s 104% perfect,” she wrote. “Also…he looked fit as f–k.”

Zach Braff added, “Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the f–k you want to be.” As fans continue to stand up for the singer and his fashion choices, Candace doesn’t appear to be backing down. On Nov. 16, the author had another message to followers after finding out she was trending.

“Since I’m trending I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said ‘bring back manly men,'” she began. “I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like ‘toxic masculinity,’ were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism. Sorry I’m not sorry.”

While Harry hasn’t publicly commented on Candace’s remarks, he explained his fashion sense in Vogue’s final issue of the year.

“I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit,” Harry shared. “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away.”

The singer continued, “When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing.”

Vogue’s December 2020 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on November 24th.