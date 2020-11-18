Realme Pakistan ranked No 1 smartphone brand

Realme, a young and trendsetting technology company, has just been named by Counterpoint’s Q3 2020 smartphone shipment report to be the fastest growing brand to reach the 50 million smart phone sales milestone. In continuation to bring remarkable devices at exceptional price ranges, Realme partnered with Daraz.pk for the Daraz 10 10 sale and was ranked the 2nd most sold brand. The brand has recently launched its 65W fastest charging phone in Pakistan, Realme 7 Pro and the 6000mAh powerhouse, Realme C15 along with four smart AIoT products. All these newly launched products are on exclusive flash sale prices for Daraz 11.11 live till November 17, 2020. Realme Pakistan is recognized as the Top selling smartphone brand in the country on Daraz 11 11 Sale. The Gross Merchandise volume of realmeon Daraz 11 11 is higher than leading smartphone brands. In addition to this realme secured Top 1 position in South Asia region for Daraz 11 11 as well.