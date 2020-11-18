Instapoetry queen returns with a soulful love letter

Home Body is a love letter to the self, says Canadian poet Rupi Kaur. Kaur’s third anthology explores mental health, self-love, family and embracing change. “Home Body is about what broke my heart, and what put it back together,” she said. “It’s about how I learnt to thunder, roar and shine.”

Kaur is the mother of Milk and Honey—her first poetry collection that outsold in 2016 Homer’s The Odyssey with over three million copies—and The Sun and Her Flowers.

She announced in July in a celebratory post across all her social media that she had wrapped up her third book, thanking her readers for their patience, love and anticipation.

“Your love and support pushed me through times I was ready to give up.”

She shared a photo of herself sitting in her room against a backdrop of piles of colourful books and floor strewn with papers, half-covering her face with a journal that was the manuscript of her new collection, written in longhand.

“Each first edition of my books looks like this,” wrote Kaur. The announcement sent her fans into a frenzy, and her social media instantly flooded with anticipatory comments.

Kaur shared her struggles while writing Home Body in quarantine and called the process “emotionally and mentally challenging”. “I realised in quarantine that I had to become friends with patience in order to finish this book.”

Talking about the title, Kaur said it came to her “unannounced” one evening. She said she immediately had a clear picture of how the fonts and colours on the cover would look like. Kaur designed it with water-colours and scribbled the title with a brush-marker.

“The background colour mimics the colour of my foundation and the green represents life.”

Kaur also posted an illustration from Home Body and explained her entire creative process, which involves rough sketches that are later digitised. “Illustrations have been a permanent fixture to my poetry.” Kaur has over four million followers on her Instagram and she keeps her fans posted on everything. She also organises virtual workshops, which involve different writing exercises and allow participants to share their work live. Kaur is credited with revitalising the lagging sales of poetry by 13 percent in the publishing industry, according to Nielsen Book Research. The publication of Milk and Honey in 2015 made poetry one of the fastest-growing genres in publishing categories.