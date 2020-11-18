Cabinet gives legal powers to DSJs in 19 districts to check smuggling

The federal cabinet, which met here Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, approved the delegation of legal powers to the District and Sessions Judges (DSJs) of 19 districts to check smuggling. The powers have been given under clause 8(2) of the Covid-19 (Prevention of Smuggling) Ordinance 2020.

The cabinet was told that with no shortage of wheat and sugar in the country, there would be no increase in the prices of the two commodities. The prime minister told the cabinet members that with a clear procedure in place for the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to address the issues of their respective constituencies, in that regard action would be taken against the district administration and the responsible officers of the departments concerned for not timely addressing the problems. The cabinet approved the appointment of Rina Saeed Khan as Chairperson of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board. It also approved the appointment of Chairperson and Member of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD). The Commission also included the representation of provinces, Islamabad, minorities and women. The cabinet accorded an in-principle approval to the procedure for appointment of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the important public institutions and companies.

The prime minister directed that the process of appointments should be completely based on transparency and merit. The cabinet endorsed the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meetings of October 28 and November 4, 2020, respectively.

The decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Legislation during its meetings on October 21 and November 5, 2020 were also endorsed by the cabinet. The cabinet deferred the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms in its meeting on October 29, 2020 and directed to present the same again in its next meeting. It approved exemption in tax and duty on 61 items used for the treatment of COVID-19 pandemic. The cabinet also approved the appointment of Chairman of National Medical and Dental Academic Board under the Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020. The meeting also approved the establishment of National Medical Authority under the Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020. The cabinet, in order to further ease the visa policy for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan, directed for the constitution of a committee headed by the foreign minister. The committee after formulating recommendations would present its report to the cabinet. The cabinet also approved the support package for the Rabi crops, especially for wheat.