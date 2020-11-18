Citizen fined for riding motorcycle with nine children in Lahore

A citizen in Lahore was fined Rs300 for riding a motorcycle along with nine of his children. As per details, a motorcyclist named Ibrar, was stopped by the traffic policeman for riding a motorcycle with nine children towards Lower Mall Road in Lahore. The citizen was slapped with a fine of Rs300 over violating the traffic laws and more importantly risking the lives of the children and himself. The traffic police advised the motorcyclist not to risk his and the lives of children, as it is extremely dangerous to ride a motorbike with 10 people on the busiest road of the city and avoid such things in the future.