Court hears plea for cancellation of Safdar’s bail in Quaid tomb case

A court on Tuesday put off a plea seeking cancellation of the bail granted to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s husband Captain (retd) Safdar in a case pertaining to the violation of the Mazar-e-Quaid’s sanctity.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 30 with direction for the applicant’s lawyers to come prepared to forward their arguments on next hearing. Waqas Khan, the complainant of the FIR against Safdar, moved the application requesting the court to revoke his bail.

He contended in his application that the court granted bail to the PML-N leader ignoring key facts. He said Safdar is not entited to bail and requested the court to revoke his bail.