Opp narrative of anarchy rejected in GB polls: governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the people of Gilgit have rejected the opposition’s narrative of anarchy and corruption.

Opposition should accept election results instead of threatening protests in Gilgit-Baltistan as people have decided in favor of the government and against the opposition. He was talking during a meeting with the Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik and others at Governor’s House Lahore.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the present government believes in democracy and rule of law. The people have the right to vote for whichever party they wish. People have given their decision in the favour of PTI government but this is not being tolerated by the opposition and they are talking about protests. The politics of protest has been rejected and the opposition will continue to fail in its intentions.

Governor Punjab said that the opposition should give priority to national interests over personal and political ones. He said that the country cannot tolerate any kind of confrontation and instability at this time.

Governor Punjab said that the strength and prosperity of Pakistan is the first priority of the government. The government has taken practical steps to strengthen the country economically in the most difficult of circumstances. He said that the government has stood by the business community even during the Corona crisis. Investors in the country are also being given full support. Governor said that those who are trying to destabilise the country will be defeated. The country needs unity and solidarity against its enemies. He said that the government institutions are taking steps to provide relief to the people in all sectors. The present government is working on an emergency basis in the health and education sectors, he added.