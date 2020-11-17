4-year-old boy lost both parents to COVID-19

A San Antonio family is making plans for a 4-year-old boy who lost both parents to COVID-19.

“He was the apple of their eye,” said Margie Bryant, the little boy’s great-aunt.

But now, at just 4 years old, Raiden Gonzalez has lost both his parents, Adan Gonzalez III and Mariah Salinas, to COVID-19.

In June, little Raiden Gonzalez’s father, Adan, contracted the virus and became ill. Adan, from San Antonio, Texas, was rushed to a nearby hospital. He died of the virus on June 26 at the age of 33.

Meanwhile, Raiden’s mother, Maria, who was devastated by the loss of her husband, also fell ill.

The four-year-old’s grandmother, Rozie Salinas, said the boy’s mother died suddenly on October 5, hours after she fell ill. The hospital later said she had tested positive for the coronavirus.