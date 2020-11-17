Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

TLP call off protest after Govt agree to remove French ambassador from the country

Web Desk

An agreement has been reached between the government and the religious party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, which has been staging a sit-in at Faizabad, after which the sit-in has been called off.

The government and Tehreek-e-Lubaik Pakistan agreed on the following four points through mutual consultation.

Key points of the agreement:

  1.  The Pakistani government will deport the French ambassador within two to three months through a decision in parliament.
  2.  The Government of Pakistan will not appoint its Ambassador to France.
  3.  French products will be officially boycotted.
  4.  All those arrested during the rally and sit-in will be released and no case will be registered in this regard later.

More than 1,000 protesters blocked a major highway in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador and end of diplomatic ties with the European country over perceived Islamophobia.

Protesters from the far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a hardline religious political party that has campaigned on the issue of curbing blasphemy against Islam, blocked the city’s main Faizabad interchange on Monday, a day after violent clashes with the police.

Riot police were deployed to guard government buildings across the capital, with authorities using shipping containers to block important roads around the sit-in site.

Mobile phone services remained blocked for a second straight day across most of the city, as authorities attempted to disrupt the protesters’ ability to organise. Most Pakistani news media did not cover the protest.

Submit a Comment